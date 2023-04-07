Lamb Weston (LW) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Raises FY23 View

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. ( LW Quick Quote LW - Free Report) posted solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net sales and earnings increased year over year. Results gained from broad-based growth, with solid sales and earnings performance in every core business segment. Management raised its fiscal 2023 guidance, which includes the consolidation of the European joint venture in the fiscal fourth quarter. That being said, the company expects to see a volatile near-term macroenvironment across North America and Europe with higher costs for raw potatoes and other key inputs. In addition, it anticipates inflationary pressures to hamper consumer demand and restaurant traffic. Quarter in Detail
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) posted solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net sales and earnings increased year over year. Results gained from broad-based growth, with solid sales and earnings performance in every core business segment. Management raised its fiscal 2023 guidance, which includes the consolidation of the European joint venture in the fiscal fourth quarter.
That being said, the company expects to see a volatile near-term macroenvironment across North America and Europe with higher costs for raw potatoes and other key inputs. In addition, it anticipates inflationary pressures to hamper consumer demand and restaurant traffic.
Quarter in Detail
LW’s bottom line came in at $1.43 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents and our estimate of 89 cents. Earnings increased 127% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Net sales amounted to $1,253.6 million, up 31% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,177.9 million and our estimate of $1,166.6 million. The price/mix increased 31%, reflecting gains from pricing actions across its core business units undertaken to counter input and manufacturing cost inflation.
The company’s volume remained unchanged as strong growth in shipments to large chain restaurants and retail channel customers in North America was offset by the impact of exiting certain lower-priced and lower-margin business. Reduced traffic at casual dining and full-service restaurants across North America affected volume to a lower extent.
Gross profit came in at $397.8 million, up $176.8 million, with gains from pricing actions more than offset the impact of increased manufacturing expenses on a per pound basis. Increased costs per pound mainly reflected double-digit cost inflation for key inputs like raw potatoes, edible oils, ingredients including grains and starches, labor as well as energy.
SG&A expenses escalated by $44.3 million to $131.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA (including unconsolidated joint ventures) jumped 72% to $345.5 million, courtesy of increased income from operations.
Segment Analysis
Sales in the Global segment increased 33% to $648.5 million. Price/mix grew 33% on gains from domestic and international pricing actions to counter inflationary pressures. Volume remained in line with the year-ago quarter. We note that strong growth from key customers across North America offset the impact of exiting a certain lower-priced and lower-margin business in international as well as domestic markets. The product contribution margin in the segment jumped 129% to $167.5 million.
Foodservice sales increased 22% to $360 million. Volumes declined 3% and the price/mix increased 25%. The price/mix benefited from carryover benefits of pricing actions undertaken in the previous year and moves made in fiscal 2023 to battle inflationary headwinds. Volumes were hurt by additional losses of certain lower-priced and lower-margin business and soft casual dining and other full-service restaurant traffic to a lesser extent. The product contribution margin grew 34% to $142.9 million.
In the Retail segment, sales went up 50% to $216 million. The price/mix advanced 44% and volumes gained 6%. The price/mix benefited from the carryover impact of pricing actions in the branded and private label portfolios as well as pricing actions carried over in fiscal 2023. Volumes benefited from solid growth in branded products along with modest growth in private label products. The product contribution margin surged 161% to $82.6 million.
Other Financial Details
Lamb Weston ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $675 million, long-term debt and financing obligations (excluding the current portion) of $3,163.9 million and total shareholders’ equity of $714.8 million. The company generated $335.1 million as net cash from operating activities for the 39 weeks ended Feb 26, 2023.
Capital expenditures amounted to $497 million during the reported quarter. For fiscal 2023, the company expects cash used for capital expenditures in the band of $700-$725 million.
During the reported quarter, management paid out dividends worth $35.2 million. The company repurchased 124,691 shares for $12.2 million.
Guidance
For fiscal 2023, management now expects net sales growth in the range of $5.25-$5.35 billion. Earlier, the company had anticipated delivering net sales in the range of $4.8-$4.9 billion. The updated guidance includes $300-$325 million of sales attributed to the consolidation of LW EMEA’s results in the fiscal fourth quarter.
Lamb Weston now expects SG&A expenses (excluding items impacting comparability) in the band of $550-$570 million compared with the earlier range of $525-$550 million. Adjusted EBITDA (including unconsolidated joint ventures) is likely to come in the range of $1,180-$1,210 million, compared with $1,050-$1,100 million forecast earlier.
The gross margins (including consolidation of LW EMEA) are likely to come in at 27-27.5%. Excluding the consolidation of LW EMEA, management expects a gross margin of 28-28.5%, higher than the earlier target of 27-28%.
Adjusted net income is now anticipated in the range of $630-$655 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) are now envisioned in the range of $4.35-$4.50, up from the previously provided guidance range of $3.75-$4.00.
Management expects interest expenses, net of approximately $115 million for fiscal 2023 and an effective tax rate of 23-24%. Further, it anticipates depreciation and amortization expenses of roughly $220 million.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 5.6% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 1.9%.
Solid Consumer Staple Picks
Some better-ranked consumer staple stocks are Post Holdings (POST - Free Report) , General Mills (GIS - Free Report) and Beyond Meat (BYND - Free Report) .
Post Holdings, which operates as a consumer-packaged goods company, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). POST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current fiscal-year EPS suggests an increase of 119.6% from the year-ago reported number.
General Mills, a branded consumer foods company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GIS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Mills’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 5.9% and 7.1%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.
Beyond Meat, which develops, manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. BYND has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 29.3%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Beyond Meat’s current fiscal-year earnings suggests an increase of 39.7% from the year-ago reported number.