We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Valero Energy (VLO - Free Report) closed at $132.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil refiner had gained 1.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Valero Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2023. On that day, Valero Energy is projected to report earnings of $6.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 179.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.09 billion, down 14.13% from the prior-year quarter.
VLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.23 per share and revenue of $147.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.91% and -16.64%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% higher. Valero Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.58.
It is also worth noting that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VLO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.