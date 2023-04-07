We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Global Partners LP (GLP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Global Partners LP (GLP - Free Report) closed at $30.20, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Global Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Global Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.45 billion, down 1.17% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $18.44 billion, which would represent changes of -70.56% and -2.32%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Global Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Global Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.23, which means Global Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.