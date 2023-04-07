We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD - Free Report) closed at $208.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 2.98% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pioneer Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.05, down 34.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.33 billion, down 13.68% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.50 per share and revenue of $21.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.67% and -11.12%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.29% lower. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.65, which means Pioneer Natural Resources is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, PXD's PEG ratio is currently 1.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
