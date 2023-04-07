We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) closed at $8.09, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.85% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 2.79% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Palantir Technologies Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc. to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $504.84 million, up 13.1% from the year-ago period.
PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $2.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +233.33% and +15.51%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.35% higher within the past month. Palantir Technologies Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.63.
We can also see that PLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PLTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.