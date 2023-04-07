We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) closed at $9.19, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $127.82 million, up 56.58% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.49 per share and revenue of $713.04 million, which would represent changes of +30% and +52.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CHPT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.