Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) closed at $79.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.91%.
Coming into today, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 9.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Cardinal Health as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $49.05 billion, up 9.39% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.42 per share and revenue of $201.83 billion, which would represent changes of +7.11% and +11.29%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cardinal Health. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cardinal Health is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Cardinal Health currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.81, so we one might conclude that Cardinal Health is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, CAH's PEG ratio is currently 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CAH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
