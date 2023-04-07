We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL - Free Report) closed at $51.34, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.62% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Piedmont Lithium Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.40, up 29.82% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Piedmont Lithium Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Piedmont Lithium Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.58, so we one might conclude that Piedmont Lithium Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.