HF Sinclair (DINO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) closed at $46.25, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent energy company had lost 7.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
HF Sinclair will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, HF Sinclair is projected to report earnings of $1.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 90.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.71 billion, down 10.01% from the prior-year quarter.
DINO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.20 per share and revenue of $28.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -37.54% and -26.19%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.05% higher within the past month. HF Sinclair is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HF Sinclair has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.07 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.86.
Meanwhile, DINO's PEG ratio is currently 0.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.