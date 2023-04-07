We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.59, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.45% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 531.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $301.62 million, up 45.07% from the prior-year quarter.
VIST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.36 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.81% and +13.14%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.61, which means Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
