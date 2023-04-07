We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) closed at $221.28, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had lost 10.78% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hubbell as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Hubbell is projected to report earnings of $2.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.25 billion, up 7.72% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.27 per share and revenue of $5.24 billion, which would represent changes of +6.12% and +5.83%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hubbell currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Hubbell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.87, which means Hubbell is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
Also, we should mention that HUBB has a PEG ratio of 1.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.