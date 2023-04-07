We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG - Free Report) closed at $15.74, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Coupang, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 216.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.63 billion, up 10.01% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $23.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +700% and +14.83%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Coupang, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21, which means Coupang, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.