Is BNP Paribas (BNPQY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BNP Paribas SA is one of 874 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BNP Paribas SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNPQY's full-year earnings has moved 9.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, BNPQY has moved about 9.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -1%. This shows that BNP Paribas SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE - Free Report) . The stock is up 35.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 73.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, BNP Paribas SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 68 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3% so far this year, meaning that BNPQY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #161. The industry has moved +4.9% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BNP Paribas SA and KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.