We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is HAYS (HAYPY) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. HAYS (HAYPY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
HAYS is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 335 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HAYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAYPY's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that HAYPY has returned about 10.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 3.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that HAYS is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ICF International (ICFI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 10% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, ICF International's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, HAYS is a member of the Staffing Firms industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.4% so far this year, so HAYPY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, ICF International belongs to the Government Services industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #4. The industry has moved -2.4% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to HAYS and ICF International as they could maintain their solid performance.