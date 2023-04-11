We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Surges 9.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 9% higher at $7.51. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 14% loss over the past four weeks.
Sweetgreen’s rally is buoyed by optimism regarding the company’s digital enhancements and its focus on B2B channels Outpost and Catering. Also, emphasis on the moderation of support center costs along with improvements in labor productivity and customer satisfaction metrics, bode well.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Revenues are expected to be $125.36 million, up 22.2% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Sweetgreen, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Sweetgreen, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. One other stock in the same industry, Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1.9% higher at $2.70. TAST has returned 19.4% over the past month.
For Carrols Restaurant
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -33.3% over the past month to -$0.19. This represents a change of +44.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Carrols Restaurant currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).