Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Booking Holdings (BKNG) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Booking Holdings is one of 221 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Booking Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, BKNG has returned 28.2% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 7.2%. This shows that Booking Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Kroger (KR - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.8%.
The consensus estimate for Kroger's current year EPS has increased 7.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Booking Holdings belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.8% so far this year, so BKNG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Kroger, however, belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #162. The industry has moved +6.8% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Booking Holdings and Kroger as they could maintain their solid performance.