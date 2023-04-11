Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Medical Stocks Lagging Humana (HUM) This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Humana (HUM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Humana is one of 1153 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Humana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUM's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HUM has gained about 1.5% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.5%. This means that Humana is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Addus HomeCare (ADUS - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.1%.

Over the past three months, Addus HomeCare's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Humana belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.5% so far this year, so HUM is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Addus HomeCare belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #153. The industry has moved +6% year to date.

Humana and Addus HomeCare could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Humana Inc. (HUM) - free report >>

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors