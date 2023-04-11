We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Tilray Brands (TLRY) A Buy Ahead of Fiscal Q3 Earnings Announcement?
One of the original meme stocks Tilray Brands (TLRY - Free Report) is set to report fiscal third-quarter earnings results on Monday after the close. Tilray has missed the earnings mark in three of the last four quarters. With the legalization process taking a step back in recent weeks, is TLRY a buy?
Tilray Brands is expected to post a loss of -$0.05/share, which would reflect negative growth of -225% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have declined -25% over the past 60 days. Sales are projected to fall -1.45% to $149.7 million. TLRY has posted an average earnings miss of -72.26% over the last four quarters.
The United Nation’s drug control body recently criticized the U.S. federal government, asserting that the passive allowing of individual states to legalize marijuana violates a long-standing international drug treaty.
TLRY is a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock. Industry headwinds still present a major challenge for Tilray Brands.