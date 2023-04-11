We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why You Should Retain Southwest Airlines (LUV) Now
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) is benefiting from its rising air-travel demand as well as solid liquidity. However, rising fuel prices is a headwind.
Factors Favoring LUV
Continued recovery in air-travel demand (mainly on the leisure front) bodes well for Southwest Airlines. In the fourth quarter of 2022, air traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles, rose 5.4% year over year to $31.30 billion. Anticipating the trend to continue, Southwest Airlines’ management expects first-quarter 2023 operating revenues to register 21-23% year-over-year growth.
Available seat miles (a measure of capacity) are estimated to improve 10% from the year-ago reported figure. Capacity for full-year 2023 is anticipated to increase in the 15-16% range.
Southwest Airlines' liquidity position raises optimism in the stock. At the end of the fourth quarter, the carrier’s cash and cash equivalents was $9,492 million, higher than the long-term debt (fewer current maturities) of $8,046 million, implying that the company has enough cash to meet its debt obligations.
Key Risk
Escalating fuel prices represent a concern. In fourth-quarter 2022, fuel cost per gallon (inclusive of fuel tax: economic) rose 41.3% to $3.18. For first-quarter 2023, economic fuel costs per gallon are expected to be between $3.10 and $3.20. For full year 2023, economic fuel costs per gallon are estimated in the range of $2.65-$2.75.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Southwest Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Airline industry are American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) and Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA - Free Report) .
American Airlines, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is benefiting from the improved air-travel-demand situation. In the fourth quarter of 2022, AAL reported earnings of $1.17 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.63%.
For first-quarter and full-year 2023, AAL’s earnings are expected to register 100.4% and 332% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.
Copa Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. We are encouraged by CPA's focus on its cargo segment.
For first-quarter and full-year 2023, CPA’s earnings are expected to register 302.9% and 40.8% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.