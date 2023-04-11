We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AGCO vs. LNN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment sector have probably already heard of Agco (AGCO - Free Report) and Lindsay (LNN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Agco has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Lindsay has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. This means that AGCO's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
AGCO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.78, while LNN has a forward P/E of 19.02. We also note that AGCO has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LNN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.
Another notable valuation metric for AGCO is its P/B ratio of 2.28. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, LNN has a P/B of 3.37.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to AGCO's Value grade of A and LNN's Value grade of C.
AGCO has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than LNN, so it seems like value investors will conclude that AGCO is the superior option right now.