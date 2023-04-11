We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bank of America (BAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) closed at $27.94, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 8.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.
Bank of America will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 18, 2023. On that day, Bank of America is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.24 billion, up 8.67% from the year-ago period.
BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $100.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.45% and +5.64%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.37% lower. Bank of America is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bank of America has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.43 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.82.
Also, we should mention that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
