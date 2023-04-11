We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5.22, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 7.25% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.
Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Energy Fuels is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 688.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.5 million, up 563.27% from the year-ago period.
UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $51 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +142.11% and +307.51%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.71% higher. Energy Fuels currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Energy Fuels's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.04, which means Energy Fuels is trading at a premium to the group.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
