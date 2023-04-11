We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IBM (IBM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, IBM (IBM - Free Report) closed at $131.03, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology and consulting company had gained 4.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.7% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from IBM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect IBM to post earnings of $1.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.29 billion, up 0.62% from the prior-year quarter.
IBM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.46 per share and revenue of $62.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.61% and +2.58%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. IBM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that IBM has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.79 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.79, so we one might conclude that IBM is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
We can also see that IBM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
