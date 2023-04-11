We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $312.62, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, down 12.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $74.47 billion, up 5.16% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.97 per share and revenue of $305.9 billion, which would represent changes of +35.79% and +1.26%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.6% higher within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.48. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.53.
Meanwhile, BRK.B's PEG ratio is currently 2.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
