Image: Bigstock
Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) closed at $84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 6.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 19, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.70, down 17.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.04 billion, down 5.16% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.05 per share and revenue of $56.12 billion, which would represent changes of +10.85% and +4.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.24% lower within the past month. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Morgan Stanley currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.94, so we one might conclude that Morgan Stanley is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.65 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.