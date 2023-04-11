We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS - Free Report) closed at $127.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.55% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 1.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $1.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $240 million, up 17.88% from the year-ago period.
ACLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $982.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.65% and +6.78%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Axcelis Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.58, which means Axcelis Technologies is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
