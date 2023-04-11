We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Smart Sand (SND) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Smart Sand (SND - Free Report) closed at $1.75, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Smart Sand as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $61 million, up 46.6% from the prior-year quarter.
SND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $262.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1450% and +2.72%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Smart Sand. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 200% higher within the past month. Smart Sand is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Smart Sand is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.91.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SND in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.