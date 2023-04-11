We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Interpublic Group (IPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Interpublic Group (IPG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.07, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the marketing and advertising company had gained 9.54% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.
Interpublic Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Interpublic Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.21 billion, down 0.89% from the year-ago period.
IPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $9.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4% and +3.09%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Interpublic Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.87% higher within the past month. Interpublic Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Interpublic Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.22.
We can also see that IPG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. IPG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.
The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IPG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.