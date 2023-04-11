We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC - Free Report) closed at $33.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Truist Financial Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Truist Financial Corporation to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.1 billion, up 14.63% from the year-ago period.
TFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.72 per share and revenue of $24.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.84% and +7.68%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Truist Financial Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.3% lower. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Truist Financial Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.82.
Also, we should mention that TFC has a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TFC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.