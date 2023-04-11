We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Weatherford (WFRD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Weatherford (WFRD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $59.89, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the oilfield service company had lost 0.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Weatherford as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 254.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.13 billion, up 20.68% from the year-ago period.
WFRD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $4.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +363.95% and +12.8%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Weatherford should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Weatherford currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Weatherford is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.91.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.