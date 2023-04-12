Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 11, 2023

  • Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD - Free Report) gained 5.8%, with reports emerging that Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) had held preliminary talks to acquire the company.
  • Shares of chipmaker Western Digital Corporation (WDC - Free Report) surged 8.2% following Samsung’s announcement to cut chip production.
  • Matador Resources Company’s (MTDR - Free Report) shares increased 3.3% on natural gas stocks doing well.
  • Caterpillar Inc.’s (CAT - Free Report) shares rebounded and jumped 3% on the broader industrial rally.

