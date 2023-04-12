We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ingersoll Rand (IR) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ingersoll Rand is one of 218 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ingersoll Rand is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IR's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, IR has gained about 6.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 1.9% on average. This shows that Ingersoll Rand is outperforming its peers so far this year.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 60.9%.
For The Manitowoc Company, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 64.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Ingersoll Rand is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.8% so far this year, so IR is performing better in this area.
In contrast, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. falls under the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #4. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ingersoll Rand and The Manitowoc Company, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.