Are Construction Stocks Lagging AAON (AAON) This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aaon (AAON - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Aaon is one of 96 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aaon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAON's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, AAON has moved about 25.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 7.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Aaon is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Construction sector, Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.4%.
The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems' current year EPS has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Aaon belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.1% this year, meaning that AAON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Comfort Systems is also part of the same industry.
Aaon and Comfort Systems could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.