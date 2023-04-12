We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy PVH (PVH) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is PVH (PVH - Free Report) . PVH is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.34, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.55. Over the past 52 weeks, PVH's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.27 and as low as 5.38, with a median of 7.34.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PVH has a P/S ratio of 0.6. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.63.
Investors could also keep in mind Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) , an Textile - Apparel stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
Shares of Ralph Lauren are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 12.09 and a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 12.55 and 1.74, respectively.
Over the last 12 months, RL's P/E has been as high as 14.84, as low as 10, with a median of 11.94, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 4.05, as low as 1.13, with a median of 2.98.
Ralph Lauren sports a P/B ratio of 3 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 6.63. In the past 52 weeks, RL's P/B has been as high as 3.42, as low as 2.40, with a median of 2.92.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that PVH and Ralph Lauren are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PVH and RL feels like a great value stock at the moment.