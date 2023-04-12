Back to top

Image: Bigstock

How Much Upside is Left in Kemper (KMPR)? Wall Street Analysts Think 30.01%

Read MoreHide Full Article

Kemper (KMPR - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $57.69, gaining 3.9% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $75 indicates a 30% upside potential.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kemper Corporation (KMPR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings-consensus earnings-estimates-revisions zacks-consensus-estimate