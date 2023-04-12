We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
inTest Corporation (INTT) Moves 7.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
inTest Corporation (INTT - Free Report) shares rallied 7.3% in the last trading session to close at $20.24. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 18% gain over the past four weeks.
inTest extended its rally, driven by the solid execution of its 5-Point Strategy that focuses on global and market expansion, innovation and differentiation, and strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Further, strong demand environment in semiconductor, automotive, defense and aerospace, and life science markets are aiding its financial performance. This remains a positive.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +75%. Revenues are expected to be $30.79 million, up 27.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For inTest Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on INTT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
inTest Corporation is a member of the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, Camtek (CAMT - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.5% lower at $26.11. CAMT has returned -1.7% over the past month.
Camtek's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.41. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -6.8%. Camtek currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).