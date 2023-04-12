Thermo Fisher (TMO) Expands to Boost Commercial Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) is expanding early development work for oral solid dose therapies at its location in Bourgoin, France. This move demonstrates the company's dedication to assisting clients in accelerating the delivery of medications to patients by addressing workflow issues from early drug development through commercial manufacturing at that location.
The expansion of the facility in France broadens Thermo Fisher’s offerings for oral solid dose formulations.
More on the News
Thermo Fisher’s expansion in Bourgoin is built on the company's investments in small molecule solutions. The company has already made investments in small molecule solutions, including manufacturing and development services for oral solid doses in Bend, OR; Greenville, NC; Cincinnati, OH; Manat, Puerto Rico; Toronto, Canada; and Whitby and Milton Park, the U.K.
The early development hub contains enhanced good manufacturing practises (GMP) capabilities and a 430 square meter (4,600 square foot) research and development facility for non-GMP pre-clinical operations.
Benefits of the Expanded Facility
With 126 new medicine approvals supported, Thermo Fisher has pioneered and expanded the field of oral solid dosage development in the last decade. By strengthening its capabilities in France, the company will be able to expand its global oral solid network and relationships with clients who rely on the development and commercial manufacture of life-saving medications for their patients.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research For the complete development of oral solid dose pharmaceutical products and the handling of highly strong substances, Bourgoin is a Thermo Fisher center of competence in Europe. The facility has the potential to produce tablets, capsules, and granules using all common oral solid dose manufacturing equipment as well as more specialized technologies like compaction and compression-contained simulation and Accelerated Stability Assessment Program (ASAP) simulation. Industry Prospects Per a report by Grand View Research, the global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market size was $31.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0%. An increase in the advancement of drug delivery technology, such as targeted drug delivery and sustained release dosage forms, rising investments by CDMOs to expand the oral solid dosage (OSD) development and increasing demand for novel therapies are driving the market. Expansion of Facilities Continues
Thermo Fisher is currently expanding its bioproduction purification resin capacity, which is used in the mRNA manufacturing process. In the fourth quarter, the company opened new manufacturing sites in China and Singapore to enhance the capacity for single-use technology. These new sites are intended to meet local and global demand from biopharma customers. In South Korea, the company continues to enhance local capabilities with customer-focused innovation centers for the semiconductor industry and biopharma customers.
In December 2022, Thermo Fisher announced the expansion of its global Biologics and Steriles manufacturing with the opening of a new facility in Hangzhou, China. The new facility will support pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers to deliver patient’s therapies more quickly. Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 0.6% in the past six months against the
You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
