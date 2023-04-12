We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stock Moves 1.53%: What You Should Know
Diebold Nixdorf (DBD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $0.99, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the a maker of bank teller machines, retail systems and other equipment had lost 62.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Diebold Nixdorf as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Diebold Nixdorf is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 111.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $893.91 million, up 7.73% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $3.85 billion, which would represent changes of +415.09% and +11.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Diebold Nixdorf's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 0.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.54, which means Diebold Nixdorf is trading at a discount to the group.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.