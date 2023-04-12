We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TSMC (TSM) Stock Moves 0.25%: What You Should Know
TSMC (TSM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $89.24, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the chip company had gained 1.46% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
TSMC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, down 13.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.3 billion, down 1.53% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.57 per share and revenue of $78.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.22% and +3.39%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% lower. TSMC currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, TSMC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.99, so we one might conclude that TSMC is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
It is also worth noting that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
