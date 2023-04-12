We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Moves 1.47%: What You Should Know
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) closed at $114.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.
Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 566.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.79 billion, up 18.8% from the prior-year quarter.
ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $9.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.15% and +14.88%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.63, so we one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.