The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $51.71, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.37% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 17, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.18 billion, up 10.85% from the year-ago period.
SCHW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.81 per share and revenue of $20.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.31% and +0.61%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.78% lower. The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Charles Schwab Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.57 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.91, so we one might conclude that The Charles Schwab Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, SCHW's PEG ratio is currently 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SCHW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
