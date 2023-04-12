We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves 0.39%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) closed at $38.38, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 7.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 5.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 4.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.41 billion, down 5.16% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.63 per share and revenue of $120.03 billion, which would represent changes of -0.27% and -1.15%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% lower. Comcast is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comcast has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.53 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.65.
Also, we should mention that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.