Image: Bigstock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.80, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 23.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.38 million, up 2.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $161.17 million. These totals would mark changes of +74.74% and +3.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.86% higher. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

