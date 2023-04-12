We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Moves 0.95%: What You Should Know
Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $105.74, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the coffee chain had gained 5.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Starbucks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Starbucks is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.39 billion, up 9.88% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $35.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.2% and +11.18%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Starbucks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Starbucks is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Starbucks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.39, which means Starbucks is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that SBUX has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SBUX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.