Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Moves 0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) closed at $576.38, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 6.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 6.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. On that day, Thermo Fisher Scientific is projected to report earnings of $4.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.57 billion, down 10.58% from the year-ago period.
TMO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $23.72 per share and revenue of $45.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.07% and +0.95%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Thermo Fisher Scientific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.99, so we one might conclude that Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that TMO has a PEG ratio of 1.94 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.