Build-A-Bear (BBW) Stock Moves 0.45%: What You Should Know
Build-A-Bear (BBW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.75, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the toy retailer had gained 8.36% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Build-A-Bear will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Build-A-Bear to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $124.24 million, up 5.59% from the year-ago period.
BBW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $497.12 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.34% and +6.24%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Build-A-Bear should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Build-A-Bear currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Build-A-Bear is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.59.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.