Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors A (FELAX - Free Report) . FELAX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.01%, management fee of 0.52%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 20.51%.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock C (MIGDX - Free Report) : 1.46% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIGDX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.88% over the last five years, MIGDX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDIGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VDIGX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. VDIGX has an expense ratio of 0.3%, management fee of 0.26%, and annual returns of 11.2% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.