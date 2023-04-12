We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chevron (CVX) Awards Decommissioning Contract to InterMoor
Chevron Corporation’s (CVX - Free Report) subsidiary, Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltd. (CTEP), awarded a decommissioning contract to InterMoor, an Acteon brand. Post the successful completion of the decommissioning scope of work in the Gulf of Thailand in 2021, Chevron extended the contract by including additional packages for the disconnection and removal of pipelines.
The extended contract includes project management, engineering, procurement and offshore execution; disconnection and removal of pipelines; disconnection and removal of single point mooring (SPM) and corresponding subsea infrastructure; and topside modifications work.
Much like the first phase, InterMoor will use cutting tools from its sister company, Claxton. UTEC intends to supply the survey spread and Aquatic will provide the equipment for recovering subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines.
