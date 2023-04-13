We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alpha Metallurgical (AMR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Alpha Metallurgical is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 236 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alpha Metallurgical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR's full-year earnings has moved 56.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, AMR has returned 8.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 7% on average. As we can see, Alpha Metallurgical is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) . The stock has returned 11.3% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal's current year EPS has increased 24% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Alpha Metallurgical belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.9% this year, meaning that AMR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
ArcelorMittal, however, belongs to the Steel - Producers industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #14. The industry has moved +18.7% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Alpha Metallurgical and ArcelorMittal. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.