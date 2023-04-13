We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Global Industrial Company (GIC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Global Industrial (GIC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Global Industrial is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 218 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Global Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIC's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that GIC has returned about 12.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 1%. This means that Global Industrial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Parker-Hannifin (PH - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.3%.
In Parker-Hannifin's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Global Industrial belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13% so far this year, so GIC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Parker-Hannifin falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.6%.
Global Industrial and Parker-Hannifin could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.